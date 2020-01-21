HARRISBURG — Harrisburg firefighters will be the servers at a Sweetheart Tea to raise money for construction of a new library from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Harrisburg Christian Church, 601 Smith St.
To buy a ticket or sponsor a table, call 541-995-6655; 541-995-6949; or 541-541-9897. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.
Entertainment will be the Showstoppers, an all-girl song and dance troupe, ages 9-14.
The event is sponsored by the Harrisburg Library Guild.
The community hopes to build a new library that encompasses more than 4,300 square feet.
It will be energy efficient, including solar panels and will be constructed on property already owned by the city. The estimated price tag is about $1.1 million.
The current library at 354 Smith St., is in the same building at the city’s Justice Center. It has about 14,000 volumes.
To learn more about the library project or to donate, visit https://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/pledgedonate-help-build-new-library.
