SWEET HOME — The 11th annual Sweet Home Sweet Ride for Charity Car
Show will be held Saturday south of the junior high school, 880 22nd Ave.
Gates open at 7 a.m., with opening ceremonies at 9. Judging begins at 10 a.m., with a burn-out pit roaring at noon. Trophies will be presented at 1:30 p.m.
Numerous vendors will be on hand.
Register no later than Friday by calling 541-401-9844. Cost is $20 for cars and vintage campers, $15 for motorcycles.
The show is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club with proceeds dedicated to OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, Shop with a Cop, ABC House and Sunshine Industries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.