Sweet Home woodworker wows with 'mini-lusions'

SWEET HOME — Ray Maynard is an artist.
But the tools of his trade aren’t oil paints and brushes or even clay and a potter’s wheel.
Maynard, 80, crafts intricate pieces of art almost every day in his workshop, and he does it all with a motor-driven scroll saw.
His works range from a 3-inch-tall toothpick-like “walking stick” complete with the carved head of an elk that he calls his “masterpiece” to a 5-foot-tall clock that would be right at home in a European castle.
Maynard took up his hobby in the mid-1980s after a five-year hitch in the Army and Air Force and 21 years in law enforcement in San Rafael and Marin County in California.
“It’s my life,” Maynard said.
His home is filled with examples of his handiwork.
He turns Douglas fir seed cones into turkeys, ducks and geese.
He uses small slices of tree limbs and a cutout of an elk or deer to create smartphone stands.
Maynard’s favorite pieces are what he calls “mini-lusions.”
About 3 to 4 inches tall, mini-lusions appear to be one thing when viewed at one angle but, when turned over, reveal a word or another picture.
For example, Maynard holds up a mini-lusion of a Sasquatch and asks, “Where does Sasquatch live?”
He answers, “In the forest,” as he turns the mini-lusion to reveal towering fir trees.
A beaver transforms into “Oregon” and, fittingly, a bicyclist transforms into “Eugene.”
Maynard’s inventory is as varied as his vivid imagination.
The concept for his miniature ducks and geese come from having to pick up fir cones in his yard.
“I’m always thinking,” Maynard said.
Maynard starts by making wooden slugs to which he attaches paper patterns. He cuts out the words such as “Oregon” or “Portland,” and when he starts working, he already has a batch of blanks to start from.
It takes only a few minutes to craft each mini-lusion.
Although he enjoys giving away his creations, Maynard also sells them at Herring’s Auto Sales in Sweet Home and in Made in Oregon shops in Portland.
Maynard grew up in the farming community of Townville, Pennsylvania, population 300, “with bib overalls and bare feet. When I wasn’t working at home, I helped the neighbor milk cows.”
There was little money, so he had to create his own toys from whatever he could find around the farm.
After graduating from high school in 1958, Maynard knew he wanted to see the world. His father was not in favor of him joining the military, but Maynard talked him into allowing him to enlist in the Pennsylvania National Guard.
Once he got that approval, he knew he would be able to transfer into full-time military service, starting with the infantry.
“When I realized my survival time in combat would likely be short, I took the test to become an aircraft mechanic, passed it and transferred to the Air Force,” Maynard said.
He indeed saw much of United States and also spent two years in Tripoli, Libya.
“I served five years, 29 days and 14 hours,” Maynard said with a chuckle.
After his discharge from the military, Maynard worked in research and development of Polaris missiles with a private company and then joined the police force in San Rafael, California, just north of San Francisco.
Seven years later he transferred to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, where he became a crime scene investigator and completed numerous FBI training programs.
Maynard was recognized as the Marin County Officer of the Year in 1980.
In 1985, Maynard took a job-related disability. He knew he needed to do something to stay busy and bought a scroll saw.
Soon, his daughter Raylene asked him to make some miniature furniture for her dollhouse.
Maynard taught himself how to produce intricately adorned furniture that is only a couple inches tall.
Not long after he was making and selling doll furniture to collectors all around the world.
But one of his earlier works isn’t small at all. It’s a finely crafted clock that is 5 feet tall and 2 feet wide and resembles a European church.
“It took me a couple months,” Maynard said.
Maynard crafts just about anything and everything, from toothpick holders to wedding gifts featuring the names of the newlyweds. He also enjoys putting together designs that feature wood species of varying colors, called intarsia.
The exterior walls of his garage are adorned with wildlife-inspired bird houses.
He has learned to dry the quarter-inch slices of tree limbs in a microwave so they retain their vibrant colors. He said he selects wood on how tight the rings are. The tighter the better for scrollwork.
After retirement, Maynard moved to Mount Shasta in Northern California for 14 years and then to Portland because he enjoyed fishing.
After a friend moved to Sweet Home, Maynard soon found himself fishing for kokanee at Green Peter Reservoir and eventually decided he might as well move to town.
The move also led to Maynard finding a new love.
He bought a house on Fourth Avenue and met a Realtor, Mary, who is now his wife.
“I’m still amazed at his talent,” she said. “It’s unreal that he is able to do this.”
Maynard said he won’t know what his next project is going to be “until I see it.”
“My brain is always twirling,” he admits. “I’m always dreaming up new things. It’s what keeps me going.”
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!