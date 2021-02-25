Sweet Home to look for proposed LID cost savings

One man who did not identify himself said his daughter saved money for years to buy a home in the neighborhood for about $32,000. Her assessment would be $48,000.

He said that although most residents would welcome improvements and likely signed a petition to create a local improvement district, they did not understand they would bear the brunt of the project’s cost.

He said he thought the city would pick up the lion’s share of the cost and property owners would pay $4,000, $5,000, maybe even $10,000.

“This is wrong, and I firmly object to it,” he said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Dave Jones said his assessment would be $115,000, which would be impossible to meet as he enters retirement. He said his well and septic system work fine.

Carmen Espinosa said her home is valued at $71,000 and her assessment would be $46,000, which she cannot afford.

“I am not happy with this,” Espinosa said. “I appreciate the need for fire hydrants and sidewalks, but I cannot afford this.”

Former Mayor Dave Holley was one of three people who served on a committee to review the proposed project. He grew up in the area of the proposed improvement district.