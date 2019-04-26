SWEET HOME — In a few weeks, staff members will move into a newly renovated City Hall at 3225 Main St.
The public is invited to submit photographs that best represent Sweet Home or its surroundings that can be turned into a large mural for a wall in the building’s main foyer.
Anyone living in the Sweet Home School District is eligible. Entry deadline is May 20.
The city has teamed up with SHOCASE, which will select the top 10 entries. Members of the City Council will make a final selection.
Photos can either be printed and delivered to the city, or entered electronically, although there is a 25-megabyte size limit for electronic entries. Minimum digital resolution is 300 dpi, with a preferred resolution of 1,200 dpi.
All entries must include a registration form, which is available online at http://bit.ly/2UIhJMB.
Entrants under 18 years of age much include signature of parent or guardian. All entries must include a photo release form that grants the city permission to use the photos for any lawful purpose. Photographers are limited to five entries.
