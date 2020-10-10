Sweet Home seeks 5-year public safety levy

SWEET HOME — Sweet Home voters are being asked to support a five-year police services levy of $7.85 per $1,000 of property valuation on the November ballot.
Sweet Home has operated its police and library services primarily through levies since the mid-1980s, due to the downturn in the timber industry that led to the closure of some public services in rural communities across the state.
Sweet Home’s tax base of $1.42 per $1,000 brings in about $700,000 annually, not nearly enough to fund a police department whose annual budget is $3.4 million.
The Sweet Home Police Department expects to realize more money from the levy since tax compression is far less than it has been in other years, up to 38% at times.
“I believe we are the only agency left in Oregon that is funded completely by a five-year operating levy,” Chief Jeff Lynn said. “It’s a unique position to be in. Every five years, our community gets to choose.”
Lynn has been chief of police since 2013, but has worked for the department since 1999.
If approved, the levy would take effect on July 1.
It would generate an estimated $16 million over its term, from just over $3 million the first year to $3.5 million its fifth year.
The Police Department has 22 staff members, including 15 sworn officer positions. There are five dispatchers, one community service officer and one dispatch supervisor/administrative assistant.
“We are fortunate to still operate a 24/7 dispatch center, which allows us to keep the doors to the Police Department open and accessible to the public every day and night,” Lynn said.
In 2019, the department had 8,639 calls for service, 182 person crimes and 456 property crimes.
So far this fiscal year, the department has had 4,824 calls for service, 66 person crimes and 269 property crimes.
In recent years the department has upgraded its radio equipment, dispatching equipment that was more than 20 years old and obtained a vehicle for its canine program.
“With all of the things going on around Oregon right now, such as the BLM issues in Portland, this levy is important to keep our community safe,” Mayor Greg Mahler said. “We’ve seen an uptick in local thefts as well.”
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
