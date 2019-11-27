It's beginning to look a lot like "A Real Sweet Home Christmas," as the city launches its holiday festivities Saturday and continues into December.
Highlights:
• A tree-lighting will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, with a tree-lighting at the new City Hall, 3225 Main St. The Cedar Shack is providing the traditional yule log, with the Coffee Hut offering hot chocolate for Santa Claus and Christmas carolers and all alike.
• Sweet Home bazaars: Nov. 30 — Sweet Home VFW, 580 Main St.; and Girl Scout Troop 20244, Elks Lodge, 440 Osage St.; Dec. 6-7 — Sweet Home Genealogical Society, 1224 Kalmia St.; Sweet Home Evangelical Church, 1347 Long St.; and Community Chapel Women’s Christmas Workshop, 42250 Ames Creek.
• The Singing Christmas Tree will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7, with a 3 p.m. matinee Sunday, Dec. 8, in the auditorium at Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St. The event features Christmas songs as well as raffle items and visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Admission is free will offering.
• The People's Tree, which commemorates last year's Capitol Christmas Tree, as provided by the Sweet Home Ranger District, will be displayed starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Chamber of Commerce Office, 1575 Main St. Community members are encouraged to bring ornaments. The tree was donated by Melcher's Logging.
• Country artist Jessie Leigh will perform a free concert at 1 p.m. Dec. 7 at Sweet Home High School.
• The Sweet Home Evangelical Church will host a birthday party for Jesus from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, inside the high school's activities gym. The event features games, crafts, birthday treats, a photo booth, prizes and a visit from Santa.
• Gingerbread houses will be on display from 2 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at Sweet Home High School. Applications are available online at https://bit.ly/37CP43l. People can also pick up a free ticket and enter to win a gingerbread house. A live auction of the houses will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Chamber office.
• The annual Sweet Home Lighted Christmas Parade begins at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and runs along Long Street. Awards will be distributed for "Best in Theme," "Most Original," "Best Performing Group," "Best Decorated Vehicle," "Best Decorated Log Truck," "Best Entry with an Animal" and "Best Lighted Boat." Entry fee: $20. Applications are available at the Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, 1575 Main St.
• “Visions of Sugar Plumbs” is the theme for the 16th annual Trees for Scholarships auction, scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at the high school cafeteria. Some 15 to 20 live Christmas trees and dozens of other items will be available as auction items. Proceeds benefit scholarships for Sweet Home graduates. The event is sponsored by the Sweet Home Alumni Association and includes a prime rib dinner. The $25 tickets are available at the door.
• Chafin Farms' free holiday carriage rides run from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14, at the East Linn Museum, 746 Long St.
• The fifth annual Kids Christmas Store will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Sweet Home Evangelical Church, 1347 Long St. Children 12 and under can select free Christmas gifts for family members. Free and open to the public. For more information, call Nancy Patton at 541-409-4276.
• Submissions are being accepted for a Christmas light decorating contest. Interested parties are invited to send their names, addresses, phone numbers an email information to sweethomecoc@gmail.com to enter. Judges will visit homes on Dec. 14 to take photos and videos. Voting will take place online from Dec. 16-20.
