Police Log

SWEET HOME — A 42-year-old Sweet Home man suffered multiple injuries Monday evening after crashing a pickup truck into a tree near 40953 Highway 228 south of Sweet Home.

Sweet Home and Lebanon ambulance teams responded.

The man, who was the vehicle's sole passenger, had to be extricated. A LifeFlight air ambulance helicopter staged at Holley Elementary School and transported him to a hospital.

The vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage.

No further information was immediately available.

