Sweet Home foundation seeks grant applicants

The Sweet Home Community Foundation began accepting grant applications for its 2021 cycle on Monday and will continue through March 15.

Foundation Chairman Robert Burford said the goal of the foundation is to provide funding and support to a wide variety of community projects within east Linn County. Special consideration is placed on projects that can provide lasting benefits to the community.

There are two grant programs. Applicants may not apply for both grant programs within the same year.

SHCF Community Grants up to $2,500 each are given in the following broad categories: children and families; education; community livability; and arts and culture.

The Alice Blazer Memorial Grant is for up to $10,000. This grant is specifically for projects able to demonstrate tangible long-term community benefits, a positive wide-reaching impact and have additional financial or in-kind support.

The initial application for both grant programs can be submitted online at www.giveshcf.org/grant2021.

