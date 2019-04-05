The 28th annual Sweet Home Easter Egg Hunt for children through 10 years of age will be at 11 a.m. on April 20 at Sankey Park, 877 14th Ave.
The Easter Bunny, with help from Sweet Home Rotary Club members, will hide more than 3,000 candy-filled eggs. There will also be about 300 eggs containing prize certificates donated by local businesses.
The park will be divided into separate egg-hunting areas for different age groups.
