SWEET HOME — The Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District has donated an 850-gallon 1991 Pierce pumper engine to the East Lincoln County Fire District.
Sweet Home Fire Chief David Barringer said the district has been updating its equipment in recent years and the truck, although completely serviceable, was no longer compliant with the National Fire Protection Association.
“This truck has a lot of life left in it,” he said. “It was only 2 years old when I started at the fire department in 1993 and it was our first truck out for many years. I’m trying to improve our fire insurance rating and to do that, our equipment has to be NFPA-compliant.”
Barringer said he had advertised the truck for sale twice and did not receive a minimum bid of $4,000.
Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District board member Don Hopkins has a long history in the Eddyville area, where the truck will be used. He graduated from Toledo High School, taught elementary school math and science in Waldport and was a sixth-grade teacher and assistant principal in Eddyville.
In appreciation for the truck donation, the East Lincoln County Fire and Rescue Board of Directors hosted Barringer and Hopkins at a dinner August 21.
They were told the engine will be stationed in East Lincoln County and is part of a plan to improve emergency response in the area. The Lincoln County Fire Board plans a ballot measure that if approved would fund building a station in Eddyville. The station double as a community center as well.
“They are trying to build up their fire district and get more volunteers,” Barringer said. “This engine will give them an equipment boost.”
Barringer said the Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District fire insurance rating has dropped from a four to a three, which will result in lower insurance costs for residents who live within the district boundaries.
“No fire department can meet ever since NFPA criteria, but we want to do the best we can within our budget means to provide safety for our staff and volunteers and to keep insurance costs down for the taxpayers,” Barringer said.
The 1991 Pierce Type 1 engine has an 800-gallon tank and a 1,250-gallon per minute pump. The district also owns a 2006 International water tender that carries 3,000 gallons of water with a 750-gallons-per-minute pump, as well as a 1995 International 4x4 brush engine that holds 800 gallons of water and pumps 150 gallons per minute.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.