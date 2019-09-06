Members of the Lincoln County Fire Board and Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District recently had dinner together and celebrated the donation of a 1991 Pierce engine. Pictured left to right are: Lincoln County Fire Board members Jeff Doyle and David Boyce; Sweet Home Fire Chief David Barringer and Sweet Home Fire Board Director Don Hopkins; East Lincoln County Fire Board Members Bob Pearson, Dave Loomis and John Ehmer; and Toledo Fire Chief Larry Robeson.