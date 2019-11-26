The Sweet Home City Council will continue it discussion on downtown area homeless issues during its 6:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday at City Hall, 3225 Main St.
For several weeks the council has talked about an exclusion ordinance that would expel people who commit three crimes in a 12-month period from the downtown area, with some exceptions. A third reading is required before an ordinance is finalized.
Community members have been split on the issue. Some, such as downtown business owners, have had problems with people sleeping near their buildings or leaving trash and drug paraphernalia. Others say the city is not providing the homeless with viable options.
The city has developed a list of about two dozen offenses that include everything from drinking alcohol in public to murder. Anyone convicted of three offenses in 12 months can be barred from the downtown area for 30 days. They could face a criminal trespass charge if they violate the expulsion ordinance.
The target area is from 4th to 22nd avenues along Main Street, plus portions of Long and Nandina streets.
The council will also talk about a proposed ordinance dealing with city bus shelters. Homeless people have been using the shelters as sleeping areas.
The city is considering prohibiting being in a shelter for more than one hour in a 24-hour period, as well as lying down on or across a shelter seat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.