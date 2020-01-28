LEBANON — All Angelita Sanchez ever wanted was to make her small trucking company business successful and raise her three children.
She never dreamed she'd become the face of a grassroots movement pitting rural Oregonians against state officials bent on passing cap-and-trade legislation that could put small businesses out of business.
But that's exactly where the 40-year-old Sanchez finds herself as secretary of Timber Unity, a group of loggers, truckers and farmers statewide that, along with a walk-out by Republican legislators, derailed a cap-and-trade bill’s passage at the Capitol last spring.
“I’ve never been the least bit political,” she said.
But the potential loss of her small trucking company — Angel’s Rock N' Roll Construction, Inc. — forced the single mother of three to step into unfamiliar territory. She joined Timber Unity after realizing cap-and-trade would likely put her out of business.
In a self-preservation effort, the woman who works out of a tiny office in Lebanon has become the face and voice of Timber Unity. She now leaves that office to speak anywhere folks are willing to listen.
Sanchez started her company four years ago and has worked hard to build it up to three dump trucks: all used — a 1988 and two 1991 Mack trucks.
Had legislators enacted some of the original cap-and-trade proposals, Sanchez said she would have to close the business.
“My trucks are too old to qualify for financial assistance to upgrade the engines,” she said. “And new trucks cost $150,000 each. It would be impossible to buy new trucks. I’d be done.”
Early last Monday morning, she was on the telephone trying to determine why a repair work on a truck was not yet completed. Now she had to figure out her driver’s routes for the day without that unit in play.
In between work calls, she has been inundated with calls asking about a Timber Unity rally planned for Feb. 6 on the steps of the Capitol.
“It hasn’t been easy,” she admitted. “Some people just don’t think a woman can figure this stuff out. It’s especially bad when it comes to parts and repairs. They don’t listen to what I have to say.”
Sanchez has slowly built up trust with area companies like Cascade Timber Consulting in Sweet Home and construction companies such as Wildish and Knife River, who call her when they need help during the busy summer season.
Sanchez learned about Timber Unity through the West Coast Log Truck website.
“I went to all of the convoys,” she said. “Then, I got asked to be at the forefront. The proposed bills would have put me out of business.”
Sanchez said she met with Gov. Kate Brown in October, but hasn't heard from the governor’s office since. She also attended a Lyons listening session with Lara Trump in November.
“I feel like President Trump has our back on this,” she said. “I know the governor is supporting a revised cap and trade bill, but it is going to roll down to us in rural areas too.”
House Bill 2020 would have set a 52 million metric ton cap on 80% of the state’s emissions. It would have regulated nearly all sectors of the economy, excluding agriculture and forestry. Companies that emitted at least 25,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases per year would have to buy carbon allowances.
The state was targeting a reduction of 45% carbon emissions from 1990s levels by 2035 and 80% by 2050.
The funds generated by the carbon taxes would be used for green projects, although the state did not define what those programs might be.
Democrats plan to bring back a modified cap-and-trade bill that would roll out in cities and then extend into rural areas over time. Gov. Brown has said she may use executive privilege if legislators fail to take up the issue in February.
Sanchez said more fuel taxes could add up to thousands of dollars per year in extra expenses for truck owners, money they can’t easily make up.
She added that Timber Unity supports carbon sequestration by planting more trees statewide and gathering more data on how much hazel nut growers and farming clean the air. She also believes in focusing on developing more urban forests.
“We’re worried that they are going to try to shove this new cap-and-trade bill through in a week,” Sanchez said. “That’s not what the short session was created for. And, the governor is threatening to use executive orders if she has to. This is something that should go to a vote of all Oregonians.”
Sanchez believes Democrat legislators “are afraid” to put the issue before voters.
“Our polling shows that only 40% of their own base supports this,” she said.
The legislature’s short session starts Feb. 3. Timber Unity will hold a rally at the State Capitol starting at 7 a.m. Trucks will “slow roll” through Portland and Salem en route to the Polk County Fairgrounds in Rickreal. Buses will transport people to the Capitol.
“It takes up a lot of time and I still have a business to run,” Sanchez said. “But, if I don’t do this, I won’t have a business at all.”
Sanchez said if Timber Unity can drive home any single message it is that adding taxes on individuals and businesses won’t fix the carbon emissions issue.
