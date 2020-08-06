Suspected vets home COVID-19 case was negative

LEBANON — Managers at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home self-reported a suspected case of COVID-19 among staff members on Monday, leading the state Department of Human Services' Office of Aging and People with Disabilities to implement an executive order that includes heightened daily protocols and visitor restrictions.
The test was negative, and the executive order was lifted on Thursday.
A sign on the entry door of the veterans home caused concern among some Lebanon residents, since the facility was the site of the first known COVID-19 cases in Linn County and eight of the county’s 10 deaths have been among its residents.
There has not been a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the facility since mid-April.
According to DHS spokeswoman Elisa Williams, staff members who have a suspected COVID-19 infection are placed on leave. Williams said that comprehensive testing is not required until there is a confirmed case, although the facility can choose to initiate staff-wide testing at any time.
“If there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 among a direct-care employee, the facility must initiate testing of all staff and residents within 72 hours,” Williams said in an email to the Democrat-Herald. “Results of any documented testing that is completed after June 1 will also be counted toward the state’s requirement for a baseline test.”
Although the 13-acre complex is owned by the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs, it is managed by Health Care Management Services, based in Salem. Staff are employed by the management service.
The governor’s executive order mandates that:
• 100% of staff and residents be tested for COVID-19 within 72 hours when a resident or staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
• Pre-approval is required for admissions and readmissions. Residents cannot be admitted or readmitted without written prior approval of the Department of Human Services' Safety, Oversight and Quality Unit.
• Visitors will be restricted from entering the facility to prevent further spread of the virus and to ensure the health and safety of all residents and the broader community.
• Congregate activities must be restricted.
• Health Care Management Services must provide training on the veterans home’s infection control policies and procedures such as how COVID-19 is transmitted from person to person, signs and symptoms of COVID-19, safe coughing and sneezing practices, proper hand washing and hand-sanitation techniques and proper use of personal protective equipment.
• The facility must notify the Department of Human Services any time a resident or staff member’s COVID-19 status changes.
