Students earn state speech scholarships

Anwesha Mukherjee, a senior at Westview High School in Portland, won the Oregon American Legion speech contest held Feb. 29 at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.
Anwesha received a $5,000 scholarship and will represent the Oregon American Legion at the national oratorical contest to be held April 17-19 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The national winner will receive a $20,000 scholarship.
Each contestant delivered a prepared speech as well as a speech on a randomly assigned constitutional topic. Anwesha’s speech, “Education a Cure for Apathy” greatly impressed the judges.
The second place winner, Mark Aldrich, a homeschooled senior from Mulino, earned a $3,500 scholarship.
Kaylin Lafayette, a junior from Brownsville, took third place and earned a $2,500 scholarship.
Fourth place and a $2,000 scholarship went to Tanner Stenkamp, a freshman at Redmond High School.
Also competing and doing an outstanding job was Marvin Elzey of Siuslaw High School, Florence.
Since 1938, The American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program has encouraged the nation’s high school students to study the U.S. Constitution and to hone their public speaking skills.
For more information, please visit www.legion.org/oratorical.