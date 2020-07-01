Stayton couple faced multiple theft charges

STAYTON — Anthony Fennimore, 30, and Brittany Davidson, 32, of Stayton face several charges after a search warrant was served at a residence in the 700 block of Virginia Street Tuesday morning, according to Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon.
Linn County deputies were assisted by the Stayton Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Charges stem from thefts, burglaries and property crimes in Linn and Marion counties during May and June.
Fennimore and Davidson were arrested and transported to the Linn County Jail in connection with multiple cases.
Fennimore was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, second-degree burglary, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, two counts of first-degree theft, first-degree theft of a firearm and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief.
Davidson was charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.
Yon said additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.
Yon said his office received several reports beginning in May of a male using a face covering while stealing property from remote areas in Linn County. Also in May, deputies responded to a hydroelectric plant east of Sweet Home where the U.S. Forest Service had multiple items stolen.
In June, deputies took a burglary report at the Santiam Ski Lodge near Hoodoo, where a male and female broke into the ski lodge. A Nissan Pathfinder was used at both locations. Through the investigation, deputies were able to identify the male associated with the vehicle as Fennimore.
On June 28, deputies investigated several reports of vehicles that had been broken into in the Marion Lakes area of Linn County. That same day, deputies also investigated a report of a vehicle stolen from a Pacific Crest Trail entry point off Highway 20 near Hoodoo. The investigations revealed thousands of dollars’ worth of items were stolen during these thefts, including a firearm, according to Yon.
Tuesday morning, deputies located the Nissan Pathfinder and the vehicle stolen from the trailhead at a residence in Stayton. Deputies served a search warrant and recovered the stolen vehicle, in addition to nearly 200 items believed to be stolen from both Marion and Linn counties, Yon said.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Steve Frambes at 541-967-3950.
