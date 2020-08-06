State officials wary of Chinese seed packets

SALEM — Oregon farms contribute billions of dollars annually to the state’s economy, employ tens of thousands of people and produce more than 250 diverse crops used domestically and internationally.
Those crops include everything from numerous varieties of grass seed used for everything from seeding golf courses to producing forage for cattle, to sugar beets, blueberries and onions.
It has taken scientists and farmers decades to develop genetically superior seeds, and they devote countless hours annually maintaining a weed-free growing environment for their crops.
That’s why staff at the Oregon Department of Agriculture take the possibility of invasive species and plant diseases very seriously.
When unsolicited packets of seeds started arriving in mailboxes across the state, scientists like the ODA’s Helmuth Rogg paid attention. The seeds are coming from China and have shown up in all 50 states and across Canadian provinces.
“Our main concern, as well as that of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is we don’t know what is in those seeds,” Rogg said. “We have received more than 100 packages of seeds sent to us by people around the state. We are asking people to send them to us so they can be destroyed properly.”
Rogg said the seeds look like vegetable seeds and, in fact, CBS News reported over the weekend that research is indicating that’s what they are.
But that doesn't mean they're harmless.
“They could be noxious weeds, or they could come with a plant pathogen that could cause a disease for our crops or our natural resources if it gets loose,” Rogg said. “They could be genetically modified. We don’t want any of the three possibilities in Oregon.”
Rogg said writing on the envelopes note the contents are jewelry, a mislabeling that constitutes fraud.
“We have very strict rules about agricultural products entering the state by mail,” Rogg said. “By labeling the seed packets as jewelry, it’s fraud to get around our customs inspectors. They are trying to bypass official controls.”
Rogg said his office has received more than 100 phone calls about the seed packets in the last week.
“It may be that people ordered garden seeds from Amazon and they don’t realize they are coming from China,” Rogg said. “People don’t realize how many seeds come from China. Seed imports to the U.S. is very complex, very strictly regulated. We want to make sure the seed we receive is certified free of pests and diseases.”
Rogg advises the public to consider any seeds that arrive in the mail to as dangerous and a risk to the ag community.
Officials say the seeds may be part of a scheme known as “brushing.”
Brushing involves sending items to someone unsolicited and then posting false customer reviews on online sites to boost sales.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture asks that anyone receiving seed packets contact the ODA’s Plant Protection and Conservation Unit, 635 Capitol St. NE, Suite 100, Salem, OR 97301.
The ODA also advises:
• Do not open the seed packet.
• Save the seeds and the package they came in, including the mailing label.
• Do not plant any of the seeds.
• If the packets are already opened, place all materials including seeds and packaging into a zip-lock bag and seal it.
• If the seeds have been planted, leave the seeds or plants in the ground until you receive further instruction from the Oregon Department of Agriculture or the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Or contact Rogg, ODA's plant programs director, at 503-986-4662 or hrogg@oda.state.or.us.
There are an estimated 37,200 farms in Oregon with 16 million acres devoted to agriculture. The average farm size is 430 acres. The top five commodities are greenhouse and nursery, $995 million; cattle and calves, $652 million; hay, $590 million; grass seed, $517 million; and milk, $473 million.
