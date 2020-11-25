State notes record 21 COVID-19 deaths

An 81-year-old Linn County man with underlying medical conditions was among 21 Oregonians — a state record — who died Monday of COVID-19-related issues, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The man tested positive on Oct. 26 and died Nov. 18 at the Portland Veteran’s Administration Medical Center.
The state’s death toll now tallies 847.
Health Authority officials noted that the number of Oregonians hospitalized is increasing, as is the number of new cases.
In addition to those who died, Oregon saw another 1,011 new or presumptive cases, continuing a week-long trend, which brings the total to 67,333. Linn County added 21 new cases and Benton County added 20.
Washington, Multnomah and Clackamas counties, with 183, 150 and 106 cases each, accounted for more than half of all new cases.
The 21 deaths that health officials are reporting today sets a one-day record. OHA Director Patrick Allen said.
“We feel pain and sorrow for our neighbors who’ve lost their lives to COVID-19 and the families they leave behind,” OHA Director Patrick Allen said. “And each death we record is a reminder that COVID-19 is a life-threatening virus that’s easy to catch, a warning that more Oregonians will die if we don’t contain it and a call to action to stop its spread.”
Allen encouraged Oregonians to wear face masks, keep six feet apart and wash their hands often.
He also reminded people a two-week freeze is in effect, which limits the size of social gatherings to six people or fewer, and gather with no more than one other household at a time.
Other cases by county are: Baker, 7; Clatsop, 7; Columbia, 7; Coos, 4; Crook, 3; Curry, 7; Deschutes, 44; Douglas, 19; Grant, 4; Harney, 2; Hood River, 6; Jackson, 56; Jefferson, 12; Josephine, 11; Klamath, 16; Lake, 9; Lane, 57; Lincoln, 23; Malheur, 17; Marion, 113; Morrow, 5; Polk, 30; Tillamook, 1; Umatilla, 34; Union, 4; Wasco, 9; and Yamhill, 24.
Other new deaths included: a 74-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 19, at Tuality Community Hospital; a 94-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov. 1, in his residence; a 68-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 18, in her residence; an 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who died on Nov. 15, in his residence; an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 15, in her residence; a 93-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 10, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center; an 89-year-old woman in Wallowa County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 9, at Wallowa Memorial Hospital; an 81-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 22, at Mercy Medical Center; a 75-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 17; a 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 11, in her residence; a 91-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 20, at Mercy Medical Center; an 81-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 18, at Portland Veteran’s Administration Medical Center; an 82-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 21, at Rogue Valley Medical Center; a 72-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 21, at Rogue Valley Medical Center; an 89-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 23; a 94-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 7, in his residence; a 74-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 24 and died on Nov. 4, in his residence; a 91-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 20, in his residence; a 58-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 14, in his residence; a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 24 and died on Oct. 25, at Portland Adventist Medical Center; and a 33-year-old man in Marion County who died on Nov. 12, at Kaiser Westside Medical Center.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!