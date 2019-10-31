A draft document from the state Board of Forestry redefining the term "greatest permanent value" on more than 600,000 acres of state forests changed significantly in 1997, when then-Gov. John Kitzhaber said he was "uncomfortable" with leaving timber harvesting at the top of a hierarchy of public purposes for the land.
That's according to former State Forester James Brown, who testified on Thursday as part of a $1.4 billion lawsuit against the state of Oregon and the Oregon Department of Forestry.
The breach-of-contract class-action lawsuit by 14 Oregon counties and 151 taxing districts charges that revenues from state timber harvests have not lived up to the term “greatest permanent value,” which was included in a 1941 statute when those lands were deeded to the state in lieu of a share of annual timber harvest revenues. A trial in the lawsuit now is in its second week in Linn County Circuit Court.
Brown worked for the Oregon Department of Forestry for 38 years and was state forester from 1986 until 2003. During his testimony on Wednesday, he said he believed the Board of Forestry’s long-term policy had been that timber production and harvesting to provide revenue to the forest trust land counties was at the top of the board’s goals, and that other goals, such as clean water, clean air, wildlife and recreation were important, but secondary.
In 1995, Brown said, the Board of Forestry began to receive information from Paula Burgess, Kitzhaber’s natural resources adviser, that the timber hierarchy should be eliminated from draft documents redefining the phrase "greatest permanent value."
Brown said he believed Burgess' opinion represented that of the governor.
Plaintiffs’ attorney John DiLorenzo showed a video and transcript of Kitzhaber attending a Board of Forestry meeting on Sept. 4, 1997.
Kitzhaber told the board — whose members are appointed by the governor — that he had concerns about the proposed rule.
“I want to make it clear that sharing these concerns with you is not intended to interfere with the work of the board,” Kitzhaber said. “Developing administrative rules is what you were appointed to do. As governor, my role is to share with you my vision and priorities for the management of the state’s natural resources.”
Kitzhaber said the population of Oregon was growing and “the citizens of northwest Oregon, including the Portland metropolitan area, will be relying on these state lands to meet their recreational needs at an ever-increasing rate.”
He went on to say the rule should be consistent with the Coastal Salmon Recovery Initiative, which called for a balancing of various resource objectives and to “enjoy broad public acceptance and credibility as a framework for addressing the roles of these forests for managing the land for the benefit of present and future generations of Oregonians.”
Brown said that after that meeting, the next greatest permanent value draft, released in October, no longer made timber harvesting a priority. Instead, the draft relegated timber harvesting to a more equal status with other environmental and social uses.
The Board of Forestry approved the new definition of the greatest public value rule in January 1998 and then began developing a long-term forest management plan that included a goal of “structure based management.”
Brown said that meant developing portions of the forests that would provide age, size, height and branch patterns conducive for wildlife species, such as the northern spotted owl.
“We had the belief that if we build it they will come,” Brown said, adding that meant timber harvests could occur in areas of the forest where spotted owls weren’t present.
On cross-examination, state's attorney Scott Kaplan asked if the counties have continued to receive timber harvest revenues amounting to millions of dollars per year in keeping with “the deal” made in 1941. Brown agreed.
Kaplan asked if Brown and his staff valued the opinions of biologists; Brown said they did. But he added that if the biologist’s opinion would have had a major detrimental effect on a timber sale, staff would negotiate a workable solution.
Kaplan asked why Brown didn't send a memo to the governor or his staff, especially if he disagreed with the revised definition of greatest permanent value (GPV) and the removal of timber production from its hierarchy.
“The board chairman at the time did not want to take on the hierarchy issues in the GPV rule because modeling showed we would be able to sell up to 300 million board feet of timber per year,” Brown said. “The philosophy of the agency at that time was that if we could use 75% of the land base, we would be within the intent of the (1941) statute.”
But, as Brown had noted earlier in his testimony, faulty computer modeling that had indicated an annual harvest of up to 277 million board feet could be sustained in the forests in five northwest Oregon counties — Clatsop, Columbia, Washington, Tillamook and Yamhill.
But, Brown added, the reality is that the actual sustainable harvest level was about half that amount, or 140 million board feet.
Assumptions used in the computer modeling were inaccurate in part because staff had not cruised the projected sale areas, Brown said.
He said when representatives from other counties learned about the discrepancy, “they were not happy.”
Brown said it was standard policy to review management projections called “key bets” reviewing assumptions made in the management planning stages to see if they held true in practice. Brown said several “key bets” did not meet expectations and yet, the state did not revisit the plan.
Brown said he believed the state could have reverted to its former policy of a 60-year harvest rotation and less land would have been taken out of timber production.
Brown’s testimony will continue at 9 a.m. Friday.
