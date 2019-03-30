Members of the public can learn more about the new Samaritan Treatment & Recovery Services (STARS) facility to be built in Lebanon in a program held from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Central Willamette Credit Union, 7101 Supra Drive SW, Albany.
The free program is sponsored by Samaritan Foundations and Central Willamette Credit Union. Light refreshments will be served.
To register online, visit www.shsfoundations@samhealth.org or call 541-768-42346.
