TODAY AT THE FAIR

4-H and FFA Fair schedule: 8 a.m.: open class rabbit (Calapooia ramp); 8:30 a.m.: livestock/small animal exhibitors meeting (ring 2); 10:30 a.m.: 4-H award ceremony (ring 1); 1 p.m.: market livestock auction (ring 1)

Calapooia Arena: Wild ‘n Wooly Kids Rodeo, 6 p.m. Free with paid admission.

Main Stage: Ben Rue, 7 p.m.; Maddie and Tae, 8:30 p.m. Reserved seating: $15 with paid admission.

Admission: $7 general, free for children 12 and under. Parking is $5. Today is Health Day.