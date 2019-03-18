Southern rock band .38 Special has been added to the 2019 Linn County Fair entertainment schedule, and will take the Main Stage at 8:30 p.m. July 19.
Earlier this year, the fair announced that Artimus Pyle, drummer for the band Lynyrd Skynyrd, was on board for the fair’s opening headline act on July 17.
“.38 Special is a great classic rock band that is still playing music at a high quality,” said Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist. “We look forward to having them and think they will be a big draw.”
.38 Special has performed worldwide since the 1970s and still travels to more than 100 cities per year.
.38 Special has sold more than 20 million records, with hits such as “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” and “Fantasy Girl.”
The band includes Don Barnes, singer and guitar player, who said, “We never wanted to be one of those bands that had maybe gotten a little soft or complacent over the years. We’re a team, and it’s always been kind of an unspoken rule that we don’t slack up, we stack up. We go out there every night to win.”
Joining Barnes is bassist Barry Dunaway, drummer Gary Moffatt and Bobby Capps, who plays the keyboard and sings.
Guitarist and vocalist Jerry Riggs recently joined the band, also bringing years of experience to the team.
Since 1976, .38 Special has released 15 albums and after all these years, Barnes said, “The magic’s still there. It’s an emotional high for us to keep bringing it all these years.”
The Artimus Pyle Band will take the main stage at the fair at 8:30 p.m., July 17. The band will pay tribute to the work of Ronnie Van Zant, founder of Lynyrd Skynyrd, which compiled hits such as “Freebird” and “Sweet Home Alabama.”
Concerts are free with general fair admission. A limited number of reserved seats are available for $15 each and may be reserved at https://www.linncountyfair.com/concerts#FRIDAYCONCERT.
