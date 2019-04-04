The South Albany High School Car Show and Ford Drive 4Ur School fundraiser will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the South Albany High School parking lot, 3705 Columbus St. SE.
The event is a fundraiser for the Senior Alcohol Free Entertainment party to be held after the 2019 commencement.
For every valid test-drive, Ford will donate $20 to the SAFE party, up to $6,000. Drivers must be at least 18 years of age and have a valid driver’s license to take a test drive. There won’t be any sales people. Volunteer parents will ride with students.
Drives will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Admission is free for spectators and $15 per car entered. There will 20 classes, raffles, drawings, trophies and goodie bags plus refreshments.
Awards will include Best of Show, Best Engine, Best Truck, Best Street Rod and many more.
Motorcycles are invited, too.
South Albany Rebel gear will be on sale, with T-shirts selling for $1.
For more information, or to enter, call 541-990-7338.
