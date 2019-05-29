SODAVILLE — Sodaville Mayor Suzie Hibbert and City Administrator Judy Smith told Linn County Commissioners on Tuesday they would like the county to make the intersection of Cascade Drive and Sodaville Road safer.
They said many Sodaville residents have family or friends who have been involved in accidents at the intersection, some minor and others tragic, like one a couple months ago that claimed the life of Kelley Perry, the wife of Sodaville City Council President Roger Perry.
Smith said that Sodaville Road “is a major arterial road that provides access to Highway 20 for a lot of people.”
She said the city council contacted the county about the issue in December 2015.
Hibbert said that the council would like the Linn County Road Department to consider adding rumble strips and/or flashing lights at the intersection.
“The speed limit on Cascade Drive is 40 mph, but people speed through there and miss the stop sign,” Hibbert said. “This has happened forever.”
Hibbert suggested that a four-way stop could be considered.
“We need to do something to save our citizens,” she said.
Board Chairman Roger Nyquist acknowledged that the county was aware of the issues at the intersection, and now options must be considered.
“We take traffic safety and public safety with the utmost seriousness,” Nyquist said.
But Nyquist and fellow commissioners John Lindsey and Will Tucker said human behavior has been a major factor in reported crashes at the intersection, according to data dating back to 1992.
Linn County roadmaster Darrin Lane said the number of reported accidents at the intersection is less than one per year, 24 since 1992. Lane said the majority of the accidents were attributed to failure to yield the right-of-way and failure to obey a traffic control device.
“We have already changed signage and cleared vegetation for a better line of sight,” Lane said.
He said a consideration when installing rumble strips is the number of residents who live adjacent to the intersection.
“Rumble strips are noisy and can cause issues with nearby residences,” Lane said.
As for creating a four-way stop, Lane said the county must work within federal uniform codes for traffic control devices.
“We have looked at this intersection a number of times,” Lane said. “There is good sight distance on three of the four legs of the intersection. The leg from Sodaville to Highway 20 has the least amount of sight distance.”
Lane said that even if solar-powered flashing lights were installed, “They can’t prevent people from pulling out in front of other vehicles.”
He said the county can review signage in the area and possibly increase the size of warning signs, as well as the materials they are made of.
“Ultimately, people need to be accountable when they get behind the wheel of a vehicle,” Lane said. “People drive too fast and we’re seeing crash increases in recent years because people are distracted by their cellphones.”
Smith asked if a “small roundabout” could be considered, but Lane said there is no such thing as a small roundabout.
“Roundabouts are very specific and require lots of engineering and design work, as well as a traffic analysis,” Lane said. “A roundabout would require acquisition of property on all four corners of the intersection. It would take up a lot of real estate and would be expensive to build.”
Nyquist said he wants to see four events occur soon:
• The county will ask the state to undertake a speed study in the area.
• He will speak with Sheriff Jim Yon and ask that an “educational” patrol be set up at the intersection.
• Roadmaster Lane will begin an engineering analysis.
• The commissioners will study Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis’ bill that would allow the establishment of traffic safety corridors in rural areas.
Nyquist told the Sodaville representatives the county will report back to them “on a regular basis. We will get started on this within the next 30 days or sooner.”
