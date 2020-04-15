Signs of hope for graduating seniors

For several thousand mid-valley high school seniors, there isn’t going to be a senior prom, no final baseball or softball seasons and no graduation ceremony.
But thanks to Xtreme Grafx in Albany and sponsorships by numerous area businesses, the seniors will see how proud they have made their families and communities.
Meeker, his wife Chrystal Hart-Meeker, and their team switched gears quickly after their usual summer festival and other events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a week, they have turned out signs with images of school mascots that read, “Congratulations Graduating Class of 2020.”
They are being printed in school colors on plastic cardboard, much like real estate signs throughout the area.
“When the governor announced the school year was cancelled, we started getting messages from parents who wanted to order signs for their seniors,” Meeker said. “Chrystal kept telling me we should make signs, but doing one-off signs is very expensive.”
About that same time, Mary Harer, a parent volunteer at West Albany High School, saw a news report about a company in Junction City that was printing signs for that community’s high school seniors.
“I thought we should do something like that for our kids and I called Chrystal Hart,” Harer said. “She said, ‘I’m already on it.’”
Harer said the local program is “Fantastic. I hope we are going to see signs everywhere, not just families of seniors, but everywhere. These kids aren’t going to have prom, no senior picnics. There is hope for graduation, but that has yet to be determined.”
Harer said her son, Alexander, is a junior at West Albany and was looking forward to playing tennis this spring.
“We have lots of friends who have seniors,” Harer said. “My heart breaks for them. I’m so thankful the Meekers are doing this and there is so much community support, including the senior all-night party committee that is sponsoring the signs for West Albany seniors.”
Arthur Meeker said that while he was out for a walk, he realized that local businesses might want to sponsor the signs for schools in their communities.
“I reached out to Amy Price at Coldwell Banker Real Estate and she thought it was a great idea,” Meeker said. “Then my friend Lori Hill at Laura Gillott Keller Williams called and asked about signs for Lebanon High School.”
Thanks to the sponsorships, signs are free to the upcoming graduates.
If grandparents or others want to buy a 24” X 18” sign for their yards, they are $10 or $15 with a name printed on them.
Meeker said people can order from the Xtreme Grafx website at www. http://gowrapit.com/ or call 541-926-9727.
Meeker said his 15-year-old company has made signs for seniors at both West and South Albany, Albany Options, Scio, Regis High in Stayton, Sweet Home, Lebanon, Corvallis, Jefferson, East Linn Christian and is finalizing deals in Dallas and South Salem.
“Due to social media, we are working with a high school in Phoenix, Arizona,” Meeker said.
Xtreme Grafx has long been a civic booster throughout the mid-valley and when Meeker found himself with a large amount of material left over when summer events were cancelled, he chose to put it to good use.
“We made 350 yard signs thanking our essential workers,” Meeker said. “Volunteers put them around the area. We also made signs saying curbside service and things like that for our local restaurants. We gave them away for free.”
The pandemic closures have been hard on Meeker’s business.
“We had 14 employees, but we lost about 80% of our business,” Meeker said. “We had to lay off some people. We started this business in 2005 and in 2008, we made it through the recession. We hoped we wouldn’t have to go through it again. But here we are and we’re not going to let this beat us. We are going to figure things out.”
Meeker said he is proud to be able to again provide a community service.
“We just feel great giving back to community,” Meeker said. “We have so many non-profits, people helping others and that’s what makes our community so amazing.”
Meeker said if he can get the raw materials, Xtreme Grafx has the machinery to produce face shields.
“I’ve call all over the country and find the materials,” Meeker said. “We would love to produce them here.”
Meeker said his crew is also busy printing decals for grocery store floors that emphasize social distancing such as “stand behind this line.”
Xtreme Grafx will continue to produce vehicle advertising wraps, custom apparel, graphic designing, signs and banners and trade show displays.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.