SHEDD — The Linn County Historical Society will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Shedd Museum, 29990 1st St.

The event features talks about the area's early history. Guests will also be able to take a ride on a wagon pulled by a team of mules. Refreshments will be served.

Please RSVP to Mike Smith at 541-829-6453.

