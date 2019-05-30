SHEDD — The Linn County Historical Society will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Shedd Museum, 29990 1st St.
The event features talks about the area's early history. Guests will also be able to take a ride on a wagon pulled by a team of mules. Refreshments will be served.
Please RSVP to Mike Smith at 541-829-6453.
