SWEET HOME — Entries will be accepted until April 2 for the Sweet Home Auditorium Remodel Committee (SHARC) Showdown talent contest, which will he held at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6, inside the auditorium at Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St.
The event will include a special performance by violinist Moriah Winn and banjo player Scott Swanson. Proceeds benefit SHOCASE art projects throughout the community.
Registration forms are available at school offices, the SHARC Showcase Facebook page; the Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce at 1575 Main St.; and at The New Era newspaper, 1313 Main St.
For more information call 541-409-8957 or 503-580-1045, or email sharcshowdown@gmail.com.
