SWEET HOME — A Sweet Home man was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon with two counts of first-degree manslaughter in connection with double-fatal crash that occurred near 25710 Brush Creek Road on Tuesday night.
Brian McIntire, 29, also was accused of two counts of fourth-degree assault, for injuries suffered by survivors of the wreck, and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Judge Thomas McHill set McIntire’s bail at $500,000, as requested by prosecutor Keith Stein.
“He did leave a bar. He was driving impaired by alcohol,” Stein said, during Wednesday’s brief teleconferenced court hearing.
Stein added that another motorist was following McIntire and contemplating whether to call police regarding his driving when the crash occurred.
The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Aug. 13, and Tyler Reid was appointed McIntire’s defense attorney. McIntire has no criminal history.
The two-vehicle wreck happened about a half-mile east of Crawfordsville and was reported at 6:17 p.m.
The investigation showed that a black 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer, driven by Ty Kirkland, 23, was headed southbound on Brush Creek Road. The passengers in the vehicle were Stormy Barge, 24, and her two children, Emma Pulido, 5, and Macy Pulido, 3, all of Sweet Home.
The second vehicle, a green 1999 Jeep Wrangler driven by McIntire, was traveling northbound on Brush Creek Road when it left its lanel and collided with the Mitsubishi, according to authorities.
Barge was pronounced dead at the scene. Emma Pulido was transported via ambulance and LifeFlight helicopter to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, but she died en route. Kirkland and Macy Pulido were transported to Springfield PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend with minor injuries.
According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, McIntire told Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he had been at a bar after work on Tuesday from about 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. He added that he had two Budweiser beers while at the bar, and thought he was buzzed when he left to drive home, the affidavit states.
He also said he was sleepy and had taken over-the-counter allergy and pain medications, according to court paperwork.
Field sobriety tests showed signs of impairment. Close to three hours after the crash, McIntire’s blood alcohol content was 0.073 percent, the affidavit states, just below the legal limit of 0.08.
McIntire also told authorities that he thought he was driving at about 60 mph and going too fast as he approached the curve and hit his brakes, but he was already in the oncoming lane.
Authorities described the site of the crash in court paperwork as an “approximately 90-degree sweeping blind corner.”
Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon said the Linn County Medical Examiner assisted in the investigation.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Multi-Agency Investigation Team, the Lebanon Police Department, the Sweet Home Fire Department, the Linn County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Linn County Road Department.
“I would like to plead with everyone to please take caution while driving on our roads. Please do not drink and drive,” Yon said. “There are many options out there so you do not have to drive. If you have to ask yourself if you are all right to drive, you are not all right to drive. You are placing people at risk by making poor choices.”
Yon added that this was the third fatality on Brush Creek road since Sunday.
