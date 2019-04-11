SWEET HOME — Water rates for the Sweet Home School District will be rolled back to their rates of six months ago, before the city approved bulk increases, members of the City Council agreed Tuesday evening.
Those rates, however, likely won’t remain long term.
The council had previously amended its water rates, attempting to balance user fees across user groups. That action led to a 45% increase in the school district’s rate.
School officials believed the increase was too much, since many of the district facilities, such as sports fields, are used by community groups as well as by children.
With the rate increase, the school district would be paying $7.54 per 100 cubic feet of water, compared to the old rate of about $5.21 per 100 cubic feet. The city’s residential water rate also increased from about $6.50 to $7.86.
The district is expected to save about $18,000 with Tuesday’s decision. Those funds will be used to work with the city and invest in parks, recreation and open spaces.
The school district has been considering developing irrigation wells to serve the athletic fields, since that water doesn't need to be treated through the city’s water plant. A kink in that plan is that the city has talked about banning private wells within the city limits.
Portions of the city have a long-standing issue where well water is contaminated with high levels of arsenic.
In other business, the councilors:
• Approved the purchase of new radios for the police department. Chief Jeff Lynn said the current radios are about 13 years old and have reached the end of their useful lifespans. Their parent company no longer makes or sells replacement parts. The purchase will include 20 new Kenwood portable radios, plus ancillary equipment. Total cost will be $99,516 from Complete Wireless Solutions in Albany. The city also received another bid of $114,410 from Motorola Solutions.
• Held a second public hearing concerning the proposed renovation of the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Officials said the project, initially believed to cost about $40 million, can be accomplished for about $28 million. Target completion would be in about four years and the new plant would serve the city for decades.
• Approved seeking a timber consultant to assist Public Works Director Greg Springman in managing the city’s 387 acres of parks and facilities properties. Springman said the consultant can evaluate damaged or dead trees and mitigate hazardous trees. The consultant could also ensure that when trees are harvested, the city receives the best possible price.
