Due to a lack of a quorum, the Sweet Home City Council will not meet at its regularly scheduled time of 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10.
The council will not meet again until 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14. The Dec. 24 meeting, which would have fallen on Christmas Eve, was also canceled.
The Jan. 14 agenda will include a review of the public library survey and long-term recommendations.
Several community meetings have been held held in recent months to gather information about what residents would like to see in their library.
The original library was housed in the basement of the old City Hall. A new building was dedicated in 1969. However, the building was designed and constructed long before the advent of laptop computers, and its current electrical system does not facilitate extensive computer use.
