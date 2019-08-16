SWEET HOME — A Sweet Home resident told City Council members this week that the city should have sought public input before removing several trees along the South Hills Trail.
The resident, Lana Holden, said that for more than 20 years, she and her husband have used the 1.3-mile-long trail several times per week for running and walking their dogs.
“We also take our friends and family there when they visit,” she said. “They are amazed we have such a gem so close by.”
Holden was not pleased with the clear-cut area, adding that the trees that were removed weren't in the area where trees had fallen during the winter.
But Councilor James Goble said the project “did not ruin the trail.” He added that this was why the city worked with tree experts from Cascade Timber Consulting, to ensure long-term tree health and public safety.
Information posted by the city on its website about the project noted that winter storms caused several trees and large branches to fall, damaging city and private properties.
“CTC assessed the entire 1.3 mile South Hills Trail and located only a small section of hazardous trees,” the post read. “For the sake of our residents and tourists alike the treacherous widow makers and other damaged trees were removed by contracted loggers.”
Trees will be replanted in the affected area.
In other business at its Tuesday meeting, the councilors:
• Reviewed possible management plans for the city’s water and wastewater treatment plants. The city recently completed an audit of the plants’ management and found numerous deficiencies. The current contract is for about $1 million per year with the Jacobs Engineering Group. A work session to review options will be scheduled.
• Approved a contract with the Chamber of Commerce to continue to operate the city’s visitors’ center. The city will pay the chamber $15,000 per year in three installments.
• Learned that the fourth annual community health fair set for Saturday at the high school activities gym will host a record number of booths and tables, with more than 60 on tap.
