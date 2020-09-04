SH bus system takes COVID-19 sanitizing to new level

SWEET HOME — A new aerial sanitizing system has been installed in the 14-vehicle bus and van fleet operated by the Sweet Home Senior Center, according to director Ken Bronson.
A similar portable AeroClave system has been in use by the Albany Fire ambulances for months, but Bronson said this is the first public transportation system in Oregon to employ it.
Bronson said each of the system’s buses is being outfitted with interior piping so the portable unit can be attached outside the bus and within 30 minutes the interior of each vehicle is completely sanitized and ready for use.
Staff member Danny Bidwell has been in charge of the retrofitting process.
“We are the first bus system in the state to install this,” Bronson said. “There are other bus systems that are planning to add this, but they aren’t up and running yet. We believe this is really important to protect our riders and our drivers.”
Bronson said the system is the third leg of a three-legged stool of protocols put into place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bronson said drivers are protected by plastic enclosures — much like those used at grocery store meat sections — and seating has been reduced to allow social distancing.
Bronson said that although ridership is down, it is not as significant as some other transportation systems have experienced.
“We’re at about 45% on the Linn Shuttle, which connects us all the way to Corvallis,” Bronson said. “We’re at 65% on our local shopper and our Dial-a-Bus is at 55%. I’m actually pleased that we have held up to those levels.”
Bronson said that although the financial impact of reduced ridership is felt, fares only account for about 15% of operating budgets. The fare to ride the Linn Shuttle is just $1.
Bronson said he got the idea for the AeroClave from ambulance services.
He said the portable unit cost $14,000, which was paid for through federal CARES funding.
Bronson said a connection is being installed on an outside corner of each vehicle. Once connected, the sanitizing mist provides 100% interior coverage and contains no chemicals harmful to humans.
Bronson each vehicle will be sanitized after its last run of the day.
“Drivers will put their keys on a ‘dirty’ board and pick up keys the next day from a ‘clean’ board,” Bronson said.
The transportation system began with one bus in 1971, Bronson said.
Today, the Linn Shuttle runs 10 routes per day, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“Even with COVID-19, people still need to get to work, school and medical appointments,” Bronson said. “We just have to keep things spaced out. We have to keep offering our services now and keep options out there for folks.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!