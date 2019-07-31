LEBANON — Park Drive between Milton Street and Evans Drive in Lebanon will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for sewer-line repairs.

Residents in the affected area should expect short periods of time where access to driveways may not be possible, in addition to periodic delays and other related inconveniences.

For more information, contact the city of Lebanon maintenance department at 541-258-4928 or via email at cdc@ci.lebanon.or.us.

