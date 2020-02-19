Selmet fined $27,500 for August explosion, injuries

SALEM — A titanium furnace explosion Aug. 15, 2019, at Selmet Inc., tossed one employee about 12 feet causing second- and third-degree burns over 69% of his body, threw another employee about six feet into a parts table, ripped a steel door off its hinges and created a large hole in the building’s roof.
Wednesday, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined the company $27,500 for violating job safety rules — calling three of the violations “serious.”
Selmet, 33992 Seven Mile Lane, manufactures titanium parts used in the aircraft industry.
The accident happened about 7:53 a.m. at the Selmet plant at 33992 Seven Mile Lane southeast of Albany.
More than 30 firefighter/paramedics Lebanon, Tangent and Albany fire departments responded to the call.
At the time of the accident, summer intern Samuel Anderton of Bend who was outside of the building when the accident occurred said, “It rattled my ribs and shook the ground.”
The OSHA investigation identified three serious violations including failing to account for employee safety in the layout and design of the foundry, and overlooking proper work clothing and equipment.
“There are concrete steps employers can take to make safety a meaningful part of the operation of a work site,” said OSHA administrator Michael Woo.“Neglecting such steps, as this case demonstrates, serves only to invite more risk and the severe consequences that frequently come with it.”
According to the OSHA report titanium furnace operators John Bauch, Nick Barnett and Kenneth Schunn were working the day shift starting about 5 a.m. in a room that is about 3,169 square feet in size. It houses four electrically-powered titanium furnaces that melt the metal at 3,000 to 3,500 degrees. Water is used to cool the furnaces, but can create an explosion if it comes into contact with the titanium.
About 7:53 a.m., Bauch was starting a melting process when he saw sparks “raining down” from the top of the furnace.
Bauch hit the abort button and stood up in front of the furnace to examine it.
Schunn, who was operating a different furnace, walked a few feet from his operator’s position to get a communications radio when Bauch’s furnace exploded. Schunn told OSHA investigators he was thrown six to eight feet into a parts table. He said Bauch had been thrown 10 to 12 feet.
He dragged Bauch out of the area to safety.
Schunn was treated and released from Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Bauch was transported to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland where he was treated for extensive burn injuries over two-thirds of his body.
The explosion also threw a large steel door about 11 feet across the room and blew off part of the building’s roof.
According to OSHA, the furnace experienced a system failure. A metal bar fell and created an electrical arc that perforated a water canister. The water came into contact with the molten titanium and triggered an explosion. .
Oregon OSHA cited Selmet for failing to account for safety measures in the design, layout, and operation of the older furnaces. The report notes that such measures could include blast walls to protect against explosions, isolated control rooms, or removal of employees from the risk zone during operations.
The company had installed such measures for newer furnaces, according to OSHA.
That violation carries a $13,750 penalty.
OSHA also fined Selmet $13,750 for two related violations involving a lack of appropriate work clothing and personal protective equipment for furnace operators.
The proposed fine of $27,500 reflects a 10 percent increase in the base penalties assigned to the violations due to Selmet’s history of nine reportable accidents in the last three years.
OSHA interviewed about three dozen people during the course of the investigation.
The company has 30 days appeal the proposed fines.
Selmet Inc. employs more than 800 people and has grown significantly since 2012, investing millions of dollars into expansion.
The company was founded locally, but in 2011 was sold in to Blue Point Capital and in 2018 to Consolidated Precision Products of Cleveland, Ohio.
Oregon OSHA is a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services.
Spokesman Richard Legenza said Consolidated Precision Products does not comment on Legenza said the company does not comment on the specifics of citations.
“The safety of our employees is our highest priority,” Legenza said. “We have fully cooperated with OSHA during its investigation.”