SCIO — When Emily Henry began working on the Gourley Family Dairy Farm three years ago, she thought she was just taking a job that would help her pay for school.
Now, three years later, her part-time job has become a passion.
For the past year, the 20-year-old has promoted the dairy industry as the Linn and Benton Counties Dairy Princess, and next month she’ll compete with six fellow county ambassadors to represent the dairy industry throughout the state.
“Working on a dairy farm has been pivotal in my life,” she said. “[It has] awakened a desire to educate people and represent our way of life.”
Henry grew up in Scio where she was home-schooled. During those years, she was active in her church, competed in essay contests and participated in 4-H and FFA in Linn County. She is now a student at Linn-Benton Community College, majoring in animal science.
“Working directly with livestock and communicating with people were key factors when I chose to pursue my career,” Henry said.
Other state finalists include Samantha Arnold of Clackamas County, Belle Erhardt of Columbia County, Donata Doornenbal of Marion County, Allyson Durrer of Tillamook County, Natalie Berry of Washington and Jessica Monroe of Yamhill County.
2018 Oregon Dairy Princess Stephanie Breazile and First Alternate Megan Sprute will pass on their titles during the Oregon Dairy Women’s 60th annual Oregon Dairy Princess Ambassador Coronation Banquet, Jan. 19 at the Salem Convention Center.
Henry will arrive with the other contestants and judges Friday morning for a full two days of interviews, speeches and prepared commercials promoting dairy products. The winner will be crowned at the conclusion of Saturday’s banquet.
“I have a personal passion for the dairy industry that comes from my firsthand experiences, during the past several years,” Henry said. “Becoming the 2019 Oregon Dairy Princess Ambassador would provide opportunities for me to become a lifelong advocate for the Oregon dairy industry.”
She looks forward to hundreds of elementary school presentations, civic organization speaking engagements and public appearances if chosen for the 2019 title.
Tickets to attend the event can be ordered before Jan. 7, from the Oregon Dairy Women by calling 503-357-9152 or visiting oregondairywomen.com/events. No tickets will be sold at the door. Tickets are $50 per person and must be paid for in advance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.