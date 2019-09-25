A request to site a manufactured home on a 40-acre farm near Scio will have to wait another month before a final decision, the Linn County Board of Commissioners agreed this week.
Farr wants to place the home at 41227 Oupor Drive so his son Nicholas can live there and help with the farming operation. But Ken Wachal, who owns an adjacent 52 acres, has opposed its placement. He doesn't believe the elder Farr needs extensive help and is concerned that the home might be sited in a 100-year flood plain.
In February 2018, the commissioners approved Farr’s land use request. That decision was appealed to LUBA, which based a remand hearing on the following areas:
• Is there an adequate supply of water on the property to support another housing unit? Farr’s attorney Joel Kalberer told the commissioners that a well test showed at least 10 gallons per minute and potable water.
• Development within the 100-year floodplain. Corvallis attorney David Coulombe, who represents Wachal, said the commissioners don't have the authority to determine the flood plain issue. That, he said, is the prerogative of the county’s flood plain manager, Planning and Building Director Robert Wheeldon. The county has already approved all necessary permits for the project and the Farrs have said the home won't be in the flood plain.
• Is the farm a commercial operation? Opponents question whether the 40 acres is a true farm operation or a “hobby farm.” Kalberer said Farr and his son have shifted their main crop from grass hay, which generates a relatively low income, to industrial hemp, which they hope will generate increased income.
But LUBA had already determined that the Farrs' haying operation was a true farm operation and contributed to local commercial farm activity. Now the Farrs have almost 50,000 hemp plants on the property that could generate more than $500,000 per year. They have invested more than $200,000.
• Off-site operations. Johannes Farr had done custom haying for other farmers and repaired tractors at his farm shop. LUBA questioned whether Farr spent “substantial time off the farm” due to those off-site businesses.
Coulombe argued that the application should be rejected because the Farrs have “substantially” changed their farming operation since the original application was deemed complete in August 2017. He also contends that the Farrs would need at least two years of income tax returns to determine if their new hemp production plan meets the state farm commercial income level.
But all three commissioners said that's the nature of farming. Will Tucker said that a farmer will plant crops based on which ones grow best on their properties, as well as how much income they expect can be generated. John Lindsey said adhering to that standard would negate a majority of conditional use permits in the county.
Nicholas Farr said growing industrial hemp is a time-consuming process and he is dealing with health issues. He has had both knees replaced. He has installed an irrigation system and plastic weed barriers, both of which require manual labor to maintain.
The commissioners set the following schedule to finalize a decision: Oct. 1: record open for anyone to comment until noon; Oct. 8: record open for anyone to comment to rebut anything in the record until noon; Oct. 15: applicant to rebut any new evidence until noon; and Oct. 22: hearing continued for final decision, 10 a.m.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Approved contracts to provide 911 dispatch services for the following communities: Albany Fire, $232.887; Brownsville Rural Fire District, $17,505; Halsey-Shedd Rural Fire Protection District, $17,621; Harrisburg Fire and Rescue District, $21,266; Lebanon Fire District, $164,137; Scio Rural Fire Protection District, $20,181; Sweet Home Fire & Ambulance District, $66,303; Tangent Rural Fire Protection District, $18,793.
• Approved a resolution to accept $472,200 from the Oregon Department of Transportation to fund the Bad Banks Creek Culvert Project. The additional funding will be used to pay for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance issues.
• Approved an agreement with the Linn Benton Lincoln Education Services District to provide family support education and to address school-success barriers to help keep youth out of the juvenile justice system.
• Accepted about $148,000 from the Oregon Department of Education to support the Youth Services Team.
• Approved a $100,000 contract (reimbursed by the Oregon Health Authority) with the Pelton Project to provide mental health services to clients who aren't eligible for Medicaid; approved a $37,000 agreement with the Oregon Health Authority to provide a Fast Team trailer to be used for emergency responses; approved a $60,000 contract with the Oregon Health Authority for the Ticket to Work program, which helps clients who receive Social Security with vocational services to become self-supporting.
