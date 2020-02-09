Scalawags gear up for robotics season, still seeking a home

LEBANON — Sometimes it’s tough being a pirate. A person can only loot and plunder their way through life for so long and then it’s time to get down to work.
That’s exactly what the Scalawags robotics team — given name FIRST Robotics Competition Team 1359 — is up to. Team members have been preparing their new robot for its first scrimmage in Corvallis on Feb. 15.
At the same time, they have launched a Scalawags GoFundMe account to help finance this year’s program and they are still looking for a permanent space to call home.
Adviser Kelly Cleveland said the crew has been using the small engine rooms at Lebanon High School, and she is grateful. But the team could really use about 1,500 square feet with utilities, restrooms and areas to operate equipment such as chop saws and grinders.
A central location in Lebanon would be helpful since most of the team members live in Lebanon, as would ADA accessibility.
A donation of space could be tax deductible, Cleveland said, and sponsors get their names on the team’s robot and materials handed out year-round. For more information, call Cleveland at 541-409-2736.
The team is working three nights a week, Saturdays and Sundays for the next few weeks in what is known as “build season.” The annual challenge describing what tasks each team’s robot is expected to complete has been released.
This year, the robot will have to pick up rubber balls and shoot them through a target that is about 8 feet tall. They will have two minutes to sink the most shots. And to make the task even more difficult, the robot will have to identify colors on the field.
The scrimmage session Feb. 15 will give all area teams and some from out of the area a chance to work out bugs in their system, from computer programming to actual robotic movement issues.
Scalawags president Rebecca Munk, 18, said this year’s squad is young, having lost several seniors to graduation.
“We’ve got a lot of rookies,” Rebecca said. “But it’s cool to have younger members because that means interest in the program is growing.”
She said the group got off to a bit of a rocky start as the younger team members were hesitant to jump in.
“But the more experienced team members soon started encouraging them and things have smoothed out,” Rebecca said.
This will be Rebecca’s fourth robotics season and she is excited about the challenges ahead.
“Every day I have a different confidence level about our progress,” Rebecca said. “Some days I’m thinking that we’ve got this and other days, it’s like well, we’ll take it one step at a time.”
Every robot has its own personality, Rebecca said.
“Last year’s robot was like a grumpy old lady,” she said.
It’s a little early for this year’s robot’s personality to shine through.
Rebecca called the robotics project, “the love of my life.”
“I really love the whole process of it,” she said. “It’s my passion.”
After high school, Rebecca plans to study math and mathematical physics at Oregon State. She hopes to continue working with robotics while there as well.
Sophomore Jo Cleveland, 15, is the team’s vice president and is just as passionate about her hobby.
“I love building robots that help bring esteem to our community,” Jo said. “We take our robots to many community events in addition to our competitions and it’s so much fun to watch people’s face’s light up when they see what our robots can do.”
The February 15 scrimmage will include as many as 30 teams from Lebanon, Albany, Philomath, Corvallis, Santiam Christian, Portland and possibly from Seattle.
“This is a great time to see how our robot is working,” Jo said. “It’s also a good time to see what other teams are doing.”
The Scalawags’ robot is taking shape.
An aluminum framework is built and team members were busy last week building the arms that will pick up and shoot the dodge balls during the contest. They were also attaching electric drive motors that will power the robot around the contest floor and move the arms for ball pickup and shooting.
Team members were cutting holes in aluminum panels and attaching pulleys with set screws.
But not everyone was making noise.
Although he is a senior at Lebanon High School, computer programmer Joshua Strutton is new to the robotics game as a 19-year-old rookie.
“It’s been kind of a headache, because the school district’s WiFi blocks some of the sites I need to connect with,” Joshua said. “I’m sure it’s due to security issues, but we’re getting there.”
Joshua said he enjoys programming and has been “doing it all of my life.”
“My dad is an engineer at Hewlett-Packard and I’ve watched him all of my life,” he said. “Programming allows me to build something without have to spend years tracking down parts.”
Joshua plans to study psychology at Linn-Benton Community College after high school.
“I wish we could rewind some time and have gotten Josh four years ago,” adviser Cleveland said.
When she isn’t working with her robotics team members, Cleveland teaches social studies at Hamilton Creek School.
Cleveland said the team’s annual budget is about $20,000, with much of that coming from sponsor grants, but it still takes about $8,000 to stay afloat.
And this year, the team plans to compete at an event in Washington State.
To assist with their fundraising, the team has set up a GoFundMe account that can be accessed at their website, www.scalawags.org.
Scalawags team members and grade levels are: Allan Jasmer, 9; Ben Tabor, 12; Caleb Davis, 9; Caleb Helget, 8; Dagan Button, 10; Damien Melvin, 8; Jo Cleveland, 10; Joshua Strutton, 12; Kegan Maire, 11; Kelli Lane, 9; Matthew Sandberg, 11; Molly Theodoroff, 8; Moriah Dahlgren, 10; Nathan Sandberg, 10; Rebecca Munk, 12; Ryan Sandberg, 9; Savannah Richardson, 12; Shaylah Bjorklund, 10.
The Scalawags have a long history in the mid-valley. Founded in 2004 after branching out from an Albany team, the team not only competes in area contests, but also trains young builders by hosting a monthly Junior Robotics program for students in fourth through eighth grades.
Although the team is temporarily housed at Lebanon High School, it is not affiliated with the school district. It is actually a Boy Scout Venture Crew and can include students from not only Lebanon, but also Scio, Sweet Home, Lacomb and home school programs.
The Scalawags and other teams in the mid-valley are affiliated with FIRST — For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology — and are among more than 4,000 teams around the world.