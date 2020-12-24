Santa Claus arrived in style Wednesday morning at the Albany Historic Carousel & Museum, riding on the Albany Fire Department’s 1927 American LaFrance fire truck. More than 50 youngsters dropped by to stand on the truck’s running boards and tell Santa what they want for Christmas. The youngsters enjoyed hot chocolate, and visitors donated barrels of food items for Fish of Albany.
Santa visits Albany Historic Carousel
