Tuesday was a really good day for 7-year-old Aleina Denton, who attends Clover Ridge Elementary School in Albany.
Her collection of “Dog Man” books — part man, part dog, all hero — tripled from one to three, when she received a large bag of toys and a colorful winter coat during the annual Albany Rotary Club Christmas program held at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.
Although Christmas is still a week away, Aleina and 71 other youngsters from Albany schools were treated to lunch, a musical program provided by the West Albany High School choir, Keith Sandberg on guitar — assisted at one point by Superintendent Melissa Goff — and perhaps best of all, giant bags filled with toys and clothing.
“I love Dog Man books,” Aleina said as she ripped colorful wrapping paper off one of her presents. “I had one book before, now I have three. I love to read and I got new clothes, too.”
Dr. Tim Reid said the program began in 1975 and nearly every club member gets involved in some way. K & D Engineering hosted the lunch for the kids.
“The schools vary each year, but we get gifts and clothes for more than 70 kids each year,” Reid said. “We work with the school district staff and then we get information from the childrens parents as to their toy likes, clothing sizes, favorite colors and the like.”
The project starts in September and in November, Rotarians go shopping for two to four children each.
Reid said the club spends about $10,000 per year and the Rotarians have as much fun as the children.
Keeping with tradition, Reid read the book “Murray Saves Christmas,” assisted by Jackson Maclaughlin, 6, a first-grader at Oak Elementary. Jackson also led the Pledge of Allegiance to start the program.
The kids roared with laughter when choir director Cate Caffarella announced one of the songs was called, “Shut Up and Dance With Me.” Sandberg led the group in singing Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Feliz Navidad.
Toys were passed out by Santa (Dan Watson) and his band of merry elves, including his assistant, Dr. Laura Oeullette.
“We love serving kids,” Reid said. “Especially kids in need. It’s a passion for our club.”
Lucas Dixon, 6, a first-grader at Clover Ridge Elementary, said he really enjoyed the pizza lunch and he was hoping to get “something I can make big words with.”
Felicia Blair, officer manager at Lafayette Elementary, helped Parker Kalar, 8, as the students and adults sang Jingle Bells along with the West Albany High School Choir.
Later, Blair helped kindergarten student Jackson Tackit, 5, as he unwrapped action figures and a warm winter coat.
There are about 50 members of the Albany Rotary Club, which meets at noon on Tuesdays at Pop’s Branding Iron.
