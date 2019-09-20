What if the recurrence of breast cancer could be significantly reduced by simply taking a daily dose of aspirin?
Aspirin is inexpensive, has few side effects and is available worldwide.
A clinical trial underway is trying to determine the possibility, according to Tony Franklin, clinical research manager for Samaritan Health Services. The Samaritan Cancer Program is one of the entities across the nation participating in the trial.
Samaritan researchers are working on about 20 clinical cancer trials, from bladder cancer to breast cancer. About a dozen mid-valley residents learned about the trials, as well as Samaritan's Cancer Resource Program, during a program Thursday in North Albany sponsored by Samaritan Foundations.
“Cancer care is driven by innovation and change,” Franklin said. “It is important that we not build fences around our research. We must embrace and share our information communitywide, nationwide.”
Franklin said the clinical trials are funded by the National Institutes of Health and private donations.
Franklin said the aspirin research trial is long-term, meaning that it will require about 10 years or even longer.
“It involves about 4,000 women, mostly nurses, who are breast cancer survivors,” Franklin said. “Very early research shows some indication that women who took a 300-milligram dose of aspirin daily one year out of recovery, had a lower incidence of cancer recurrence.”
Other trials are looking at ways to ramp up the body’s immune system with medications to attack cancer as early as possible, Franklin said.
“If the immune system is heightened, it could go after cancer cells that are hiding, knock it down as far as possible early on and keep it in check,” Franklin said. “But it’s a bit of a good, bad and ugly story.”
The good, Franklin said is that if such treatments are successful, patients may not lose their hair or be as nauseated as with current treatments.
“The bad is that sometimes these medications open the patient up to diseases such as hepatitis or colitis,” Franklin said. “And the ugly is that sometimes the medications work very well for some people and not at all for others.”
Franklin said clinical trials have had great success in treated multiple myeloma, a once-fatal bone marrow cancer.
“At one time not so long ago, this was a fatal disease,” Franklin said. “Today, it is considered a chronic disease. It’s no longer a death sentence. There are people who have lived with multiple myeloma for 20 years.”
Stephanie Hagerty, director of Samaritan’s Cancer Resource Center, said that for the past 11 years, mid-valley cancer patients have had access to a complement of free services.
Hagerty said the program offers a number of educational workshops such as how to cook healthy foods, chaplain services, financial counseling, how to deal with hair loss (including free wigs); emotional support, free massages by specialists, fitness programs through area SamFit centers and That’s My Farmer, which connects cancer patients with area food producers.
“We offer support for young adults, general living with cancer patients and man-to-man groups,” Hagerty said.
Albany resident Anne Pettingill said she has used many of the free services provided by the Cancer Resource Center.
“I was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 36,” Pettingill said. “I am a wife, mom and have a job. I believe knowledge is power, so I used the library right away and so did my husband.”
She has also used the exercise program at SamFit, is a member of a support group, and has taken advantage of massage and salon services.
“When you have cancer, we all come together. We are all equal. Some of us go bald. Some are sick after chemo and others aren’t,” Pettinggill said.
Pettingill said the services of the Cancer Resource Center were a blessing during her treatment.
“It is amazing, great,” she said. “I cannot speak any higher of the program.”
Pettingill said she is a 5-year cancer survivor and has reached the point where there is no evidence of the disease in her system.
To learn more about Samaritan’s Cancer Resource Center, call 541-812-5888.
