Samaritan plans COVID-19 webinar
  • Updated
Stock PIX: COVID-19 testing 03

Nurse Jessica Gurski places a recently collected sample in a container held by certified medical assistant Deanna Chrisetnsen at the Good Samaritan Regional Health Center testing site for COVID-19 on Northeast Belvue Street in Corvallis.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

Samaritan Health Services is expected to receive a limited supply of coronavirus vaccine later this week, and the public is invited to learn about the vaccines through a webinar at noon Thursday with Dr. Adam Brady.

Register at samhealth.org/BeHealthy.

Registrants will receive a confirmation email with details on how to access the event.

Brady will address issues such as who will receive the initial vaccine doses, how the vaccines were developed so quickly and whether there will be side effects.

Samaritan anticipates receiving about 1,900 doses of the vaccine produced by Pfizer this week and a vaccine developed by Moderna sometime Christmas week.

Samaritan will store the Pfizer vaccine in special freezer units at negative 112 degrees Fahrenheit.

Health care workers will receive the first vaccines, followed by those with the highest risk for the disease and essential workers.

It may be spring or later before vaccines are more widely available.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been shown to be 94% effective in clinical trials.

