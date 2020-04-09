Samaritan Health Services dealing with COVID-19 world

It has always been a challenge to operate a health care system with more than 5,000 employees and hospitals and clinics spread out from the coast to the Cascades.
There is never a “business as usual” day for Doug Boysen, who has been president and CEO of Samaritan Health Services for a little more than two years.
But now, as the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic — with almost 1.4 million confirmed cases of the illness caused by the new coronavirus resulting in 82,000 deaths — the business norm is shifting almost minute by minute.
Fortunately, Boysen said, Samaritan has a program of continuous emergency training in place.
“We are always preparing for disasters such as earthquakes and fires,” Boysen said. “But, although we did not expect a pandemic like this, we have made great strides as an organization to be ready for this challenge.”
Members of the Samaritan coronavirus task force’s executive council meet daily. Participants include hospital administrators, communicators, doctors, infectious disease specialists, patient care services coordinators and emergency management.
“The task force membership is heavy on the clinician side,” said Dr. Adam Brady, the group's chairman. “We have three infectious disease specialists."
Twelve subgroups, representing all levels within the system’s five hospitals, report daily to the task force.
A daily electronic newsletter is emailed to all employees with a Samaritan email address.
Brady said the plan is to treat known COVID-19 patients who need hospitalization at their local hospitals in Lebanon, Albany, Corvallis, Newport or Lincoln City.
As of late last week, Benton County had six COVID-19 in-patients at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Three have been discharged, two were still being treated and one passed away.
The majority of cases in Linn County were at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home in Lebanon, where three veterans have died.
Boysen said Samaritan is closely monitoring its supply of ventilators because the devices — which are crucial to treating patients with severe cases of COVID-19 — are in high demand nationally, especially in New York City, which appears to be the epicenter of the virus in the U.S.
“We keep a real-time look at the number of ventilators we have in the system,” Boysen said. “We currently have 57 and have plans to double that number if necessary.”
Boysen said Samaritan is going to lease up to 20 ventilators from a home health care business and purchase 35 new machines for anesthesia procedures, with the machines being replaced going into the ventilation rotation. Samaritan will potentially buy 22 more commercial ventilators on the open market.
“We have not received help from the government in terms of buying or getting ventilators,” Boysen said.
To ensure there is enough capacity to treat COVID-19 patients, Samaritan is postponing all elective procedures — but that is cutting into the bottom line. Boysen said gross patient revenues are down about 50% since the routine daily procedures have been put on hold.
At the same time, government officials are urging health care systems to prepare for a surge in COVID-19 cases, in part due to increased testing that could identify more infected individuals.
“We have a surge plan for every community, based on the size of the community, the amount of equipment we have there and the number of rooms and staffing that is available,” Boysen said.
Surge centers are being established at places like the state fairgrounds, but Boysen believes Samaritan has enough available space throughout the system that it won't need that to take that action.
“We have talked with Commissioner Will Tucker in Linn County about the use of the fairgrounds, and we have also talked with folks at Benton County about possibly using dormitories or the Benton County Fairgrounds. Although we are preparing for the worst, we really don’t think these additional sites will be necessary,” Boysen said.
The new Samaritan Treatment & Recovery Services facility in Lebanon is nearly move-in ready and could be utilized, Boysen said. And in Corvallis, there is the Pastega House, Boysen noted.
“At this point, we have found substantial additional bed capacity on our hospital campuses,” Boysen said.
Boysen said the Best Western Premier Boulder Falls Inn on the Samaritan Health Sciences Campus in Lebanon is currently closed to the public, which means there are 84 bedrooms available there should the need arise.
When it comes to whether the system has an adequate supply of PPE — personal protective equipment — Brady said he is “cautiously optimistic.”
“We are doing everything possible to make sure we have enough PPEs,” Brady said.
Samaritan put out a call for face masks, disposable gowns and gloves, and eye protection, and the community response was amazing, Boysen said. Samaritan began receiving phone calls, emails and social media responses immediately.
Some 14 pallets of PPE were collected, and the need for gloves was fully met.
The donations included homemade face masks.
Samaritan will use commercial equipment first, then homemade items as allowed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In keeping with the call for public support, Samaritan Health’s executive team members are donating two weeks' pay to three group-wide programs: the Samaritan Emergency Relief Fund, the Employee Emergency Fund and the Patient Support Program.
Boysen said some PPE is reusable with sterilization, and Samaritan is following Oregon Health Authority guidelines in those instances.
He said 10 health care providers in the Samaritan system have tested positive for COVID-19, but all are outpatients and have not been admitted to any of the system’s hospitals.
Boysen said the system does not see a need for a mobile field hospital at this time.
“We don’t believe our physical assets will be an issue,” Dr. Bob Turngren said. “We would have to see a major surge in numbers to take patients out of our hospitals.”
“We have the ability to expand our daily census in our hospitals. We are more concerned about whether we have adequate staffing and are looking to expand our labor pool,” Boysen added.
COMP-Northwest has pulled all of its medical residents out of training within the Samaritan system.
Boysen said that while the residents could assist doctors in some ways, they still require oversight by licensed and experienced physicians.
“They could help, but they can’t work independently,” Boysen said.
Brady said the key on how high the number of new COVID-19 cases goes will be how well people practice social distancing.
“Social distancing is working,” Brady said. “We are expecting to see the peak in late April or early May.”
Numbers will increase, the men said, because test results are being completed more quickly.
Samaritan has drive-up testing centers in Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties, and they are completing 30 to 60 tests per day.
Taking all those factors into account, Samaritan officials said they believe the regional health care network is well-positioned to confront the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in this area.
Here is how Samaritan Health Services is operating:
— All persons entering Samaritan facilities must answer questions about their health.
— PPE protocols among staff and with patients are being strictly enforced.
— Visitor restrictions: Certain patients can have one designated visitor over the age of 12 with no symptoms of COVID-19. If a patient is not in labor, under the age of 18, incapacitated or at the end of their life, they will not be allowed visitors.
— Operations at some clinics have been suspended and other clinics are being used only for patients with a cough, fever, shortness of breath or flu-type symptoms. There is one such clinic each in Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon, Lincoln City and Newport. Patients can learn these locations by calling 877-726-4325.
— Other clinics are open for patients needing an in-person visit not related to cough, fever, shortness of breath or flu-type illness. Samaritan is also offering a telehealth service available for health questions and complaints that might not require an in-person visit. Patients can continue to contact their clinic to learn which option best suits their needs.
— All elective surgeries and procedures are suspended. Samaritan will mail medications free of charge to patients who choose Samaritan Pharmacy, which also offers next-day delivery service for urgent situations. In Lebanon, the retail pharmacy is drive-through only. Samaritan pharmacies in Albany, Corvallis and Newport offer curbside service.
