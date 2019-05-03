Nature lovers are invited to explore the Sweet Home Ranger District of the Willamette National Forest in a series of guided Nature and Heritage Tours.
Led by professionals, the tours offer opportunities to learn about the plants, animals, geology and cultural history of the Sweet Home area, located on the edges of the Willamette Valley and within the Cascade Mountains.
Sweet Home Nature and Heritage Tours will take you to the out-of-the-way spots with a friendly group to explore, learn and have a wonderful time while coming to appreciate why the Sweet Home area is such a special place.
A number of hikes are offered this year. Topics include general outdoor preparedness, wildflowers, and the Kalapuya tribe's long history in the Willamette Valley.
Hikes range from easy to difficult. Additionally, there are opportunities to make art in nature, paddle board, horseback ride, conduct citizen science projects and mountain bike.
Register for guided tours through the National Recreation Reservation System at www.recreation.gov or call 1-877-444-6777 and press “1” for tours. A $3 service charge is included per tour, in addition to the hike fee. Search or ask for Sweet Home Nature and Heritage Tours.
These events are offered under the Recreation Fee Program authorized by The Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act. These fees fund protection and enhancement of local historic sites for public use and enjoyment and the continuation of conservation education programs.
Visit https://go.usa.gov/xmggs for more information, or call the Sweet Home Ranger District at 541-367-5168.
