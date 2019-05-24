There's a story behind every name on the Linn County Veterans Memorial at Timber Linn Memorial Park, and Randy Martinak wants those stories told.
This Memorial Day, as families gather to pay tribute to those who've make the ultimate sacrifice, Martinak will be thinking especially about a young World War II pilot from Brownsville, Capt. Ray D. Williamson.
Williamson was killed on Nov. 5, 1943, when the bomber he was piloting was hit with heavy enemy flak over France. Five crewmen also died that day.
The day before, Williamson wrote to his parents about the arrival of Christmas packages. He'd heard that his family had bought him a subscription to the Brownsville Times newspaper.
“In order for it to arrive regularly you will need to give them my full address including serial numbers. Also use my serial number on all letters,” he noted.
Martinak said Williamson’s name was omitted when plaques were transferred from the old memorial to the new one in 1969. A niece noticed the error while visiting Linn County some years ago, and Martinak began tracking down Williamson’s story.
According to his military enlistment records, Williamson was born in 1921 and grew up in the Brownsville area. He attended the University of Oregon for one year before enlisting in the Army on Sept. 16, 1940, in Dallas, Oregon. Williamson was single and listed his occupation as “actors and actresses.”
He would be assigned to the 553rd Bomber Squadron, 386th Bomber Group.
The B-26 bomber was a two-engine aircraft manufactured from 1941 to 1945 by the Glenn L. Martin Co. in Middle River, Maryland. A total of 5,288 of the planes were built. The early models were nicknamed “Widowmaker” because of their high accident rate on takeoffs and landings. But they became safer as crewmen received better training and the plane’s wingspan was improved.
The 386th Bombardment Group was a medium bomber group that served with the 8th and 9th Air Forces in England, battling Hitler’s V-rockets and supporting the D-Day landings. It was activated on Dec. 1, 1942.
Group historian Chester P. Klier wrote about the mission in which Williamson died. On Friday, Nov. 5, 1943, the target was a V-1 flying bomb, or buzz bomb, launching site.
A briefing was held at 10:45 a.m. that day. Only officers were involved, leaving enlisted men to wonder, “What in the hell is going on?”
Klier said everyone knew it was going to be a big mission, possibly even what would become the D-Day invasion.
The mission was composed of two units: one with 36 bombers and Williamson’s, with 18 bombers. Each of the planes was loaded with two 2,000-pound bombs. Col. Lester J. Maitland’s “Texas Tarantula” was the first to take off at 12:10 p.m., with each plane following 30 seconds apart.
Williamson’s crew included himself, 2nd Lt. J.E. Davis, R.S. Hoffman, Tech Sgt. C.L. Solomon, and Staff Sgts. J. Brusman and R.D. Evans.
Klier noted extensive flak, reaching the bombers at window height.
“One of the heavy type flak shells scored a direct hit under the aft section of Captain R.D. Williamson’s ship," he wrote. "The aircraft broke in half at the dorsal area. One man was seen to fall from the stricken plane, but nobody saw if his parachute opened.
"The after fuselage, with its complete tail assembly attached, flipped end over end with an open parachute wrapped around the tail unit. The front portion of the airplane went into a violent spin all the way down until it crashed and burned."
During the mission’s debriefing, Klier said, there was concern that the mission was compromised because groups did not fly at proper altitude levels to provide proper separation and that the enlisted men should have been included in the mission briefing so they could more easily identify targets.
The plane went down over Saint Inglevert, France.
Williamson is buried at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France.
Williamson was the son of Kit Carson Williamson, who was born in Bell County, Texas, in 1886; and Lula Jenkins Williamson, who was born in Linn County in 1889. His siblings were Delburn Irving Williamson (1911-1990), Robert Cedric Williamson (1912-2010), Blanche Williamson Feely (1914-2007), Irene Williamson Fee (1918-unknown), Marvin Clyde Williamson (1920-1993) and Thelma Jean Williamson (1931-1988).
Martinak would like to learn more about Williamson. He asks anyone with information about any living relatives to contact him through the Linn County Veterans Memorial Association, P.O. Box 2739, Albany, OR 97322, or to call him at 541-971-3191.
