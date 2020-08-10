You have permission to edit this article.
Remains of SH man missing since 2011 identified
Remains of SH man missing since 2011 identified

Mark Hardin.jpg

Mark Hardin

 Amanda Cowan

HOLLEY — Human remains found in April near Upper Calapooia Drive south of Sweet Home have been identified as Mark Hardin, a Linn County resident who has been missing since 2011, according to Linn County Undersheriff Paul Timm.

Hardin’s wife Angela, reported the then 49-year-old man missing on Aug. 7, 2011.

An extensive search involving as many as 83 people — from the Linn, Marion, Lane, Benton and Deschutes sheriff’s offices — and several dogs lasted for two weeks.

Timm said in a press release Monday morning there was no evidence of foul play.

Linn County worked with the Oregon Medical Examiner’s Office to make the identification with a DNA match.

Hardin enjoyed hiking and taking photographs of the area east of Holley.

In 2011, a couple campers told then Linn County Sheriff Tim Mueller they had seen Hardin and his Chevrolet Lumina automobile.

Throughout the course of the 2,000-hour search, a water bottle, cigarette butts and a lighter were found.

Officials said Hardin’s remains were found “just outside” the search grid.

Cause of death is unknown, although there were no cliffs from which Hardin might have fallen in the area.

The remains were found less than a mile “as the crow flies” from Hardin’s vehicle.

