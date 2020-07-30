Register now for Pioneer Picnic reverse parade

BROWNSVILLE — Families and business owners who want to participate in the Pioneer Picnic reverse parade have until 5 p.m. Monday to register and be included on a map of participants, according to Debie Wyne of the Linn County Pioneer Association.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional parade has been replaced with a reverse parade. Displays will be set up at homes and businesses, and viewers will travel by vehicle to see them.
The reverse parade will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 15. Participants can opt to have their displays judged if they wish.
This year’s theme is Pioneer Farming.
Awards will be: Court’s Choice, Mayor’s Choice, Picnic Director’s Choice and the People’s Choice.
Register at www.pioneerpicnic.com or call 541-466-5656.
Registration forms can also be picked up at the Brownsville Pharmacy.
Pioneer Picnic princesses and Junior Court princesses are selling raffle tickets for a drawing to be held Aug. 14. The girls are at the Pioneer Picture Gallery from 5-6 p.m. every Thursday. Tickets may also be purchased by calling Betsy Ramshur at 541-619-3088.
The Pioneer Picnic Kiddies Parade will feature shoebox floats at 11 a.m. Aug. 14 at the American Legion Hall/Senior Center at 339 Main St.
Categories are kindergarten and younger; first and second grades; third and fourth grades; and fifth and sixth grades. A Grand Prize, as well as ribbons, will be awarded.
Due to health concerns, there will not be any food or craft vendors at this year’s event.
Pioneer Park will be open so families can picnic together.
Organizers remind people to wear face masks and to maintain social distancing.
For more information, visit www.pioneerpicnic.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!