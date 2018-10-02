The Oregon Military Department’s application to develop a new armory on 30 acres of county-owned property on Seven Mile Lane will be considered by the Linn County Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Oct. 9.
The commission will meet in the George B. Miller Room of the Old Armory Building, Fourth and Lyon, Albany.
The proposed armory would serve the Oregon Army National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserve.
The military department’s immediate goal is to replace the Lebanon armory, which is in the middle of town and was constructed in 1950. But long-term, the site would have enough land to develop a regional complex.
In June, the Linn County Board of Commissioners signed a memorandum of understanding with the Oregon Military Department to study the development of such a center on the 175-acre property, which is targeted as a new county park in the future.
Currently, Linn County owns the armory used by the National Guard, which is north of the Linn County Fair & Expo Center on Knox Butte Road. The city of Albany had owned the property, but in 2015 the county purchased it along with the former Albany Police Department building for $1.75 million.
In the future, the facility could also house the Albany and Eugene National Guard units.
The Corvallis armory likely would remain in Benton County, officials said.
Linn County purchased the Seven Mile Lane property for $1.25 million in 2007.
Commissioner Roger Nyquist said dedicating 30 acres to the National Guard project would have little or no effect on the long-term park plan.
Commissioner Will Tucker said the site would also provide an excellent staging area for dealing with natural disasters because it has access to both Highway 34 and Interstate 5. It also provides a clear landing site for emergency helicopters and space to park equipment such as ambulances.
There are about 100 soldiers and support staff assigned to the Lebanon armory. The facility has about 15,000 square feet. The proposed facility would encompass 38,000 square feet.
The project’s estimated cost is about $22 million.
A Phase I environmental assessment has already been completed.
If accepted, the project could be funded as early as 2025.
