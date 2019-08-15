SWEET HOME — The fourth annual Community Health Fair will host a record 60-plus tables from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the activity gym at Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St.
Admission and all events are free to the public.
Co-organizer Bob Dalton told members of the City Council Tuesday evening that although registration forms were due by the end of June, last-minute applications were still coming in.
The event offers free health checks for children and adults, outdoor activities for the entire family, opportunities to connect with housing services, senior services, the clothing closet and more.
“We’re up 15 percent in vendor participation,” Dalton said. “We will have activities going on inside and outside of the activity gym.”
New this year will be programs by students at COMP-Northwest, who, according to Dalton, "are going to put on a mini-medical school. And there will be a group of students talking about careers in the medical field.”
Samaritan Health Services will also have its mobile clinic van onsite.
Dalton said there will be free haircuts for children and an expanded food court.
“This is our fourth year and every year it has grown,” Dalton said. “We may be looking for more space next year. One vendor is coming from Roseburg this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.