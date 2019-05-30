SWEET HOME — An open house focusing on proposed activities at the Quartzville-Middle Santiam project will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Sweet Home Ranger District Office, 4431 Highway 20, Sweet Home.

Participants may interact with district staff members, who will also give short presentations about restoration, timber harvests, fuel treatments, road closures and recreation sites.

For information, contact Joanie Schmidgall at 541-367-3809.

