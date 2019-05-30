SWEET HOME — An open house focusing on proposed activities at the Quartzville-Middle Santiam project will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Sweet Home Ranger District Office, 4431 Highway 20, Sweet Home.
Participants may interact with district staff members, who will also give short presentations about restoration, timber harvests, fuel treatments, road closures and recreation sites.
For information, contact Joanie Schmidgall at 541-367-3809.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.