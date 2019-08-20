Albany Police
Arson investigation — Homes at 2236 and 2258 Madison were damaged by a fire of unknown origin about 8 p.m. Friday. Vinyl siding on both homes damaged. Cause of fire is being investigated.
Burglary — About 9:26 p.m. Friday, an officer was flagged down in the 1500 block of Lafayette. A resident said cash had been taken from his home. Under investigation.
Resisting arrest — About 12:11 a.m. Saturday, Haley Graves, 21, was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after officers responded to a domestic call in the 2000 block of Madison St. Graves was taken to Samaritan Albany General Hospital due to a high blood alcohol content and then lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Felon weapon — About 6 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a report of illegal camping in the 400 block of Water Ave. One of the persons at the camp, Mitchell Barr, 20, was charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon after being found to have a dagger on his belt.
Child neglect — About 9:19 a.m. Saturday, an officer on patrol in the 1900 block of Madison found a child in a diaper walking along the street. Officer took child to nearby home, where officer found other children sleeping. Ashley Herring, 33, was not present. She was charged with second-degree child neglect.
Burglary — About 7:43 a.m. Saturday, a caller reported that someone had entered his apartment and stolen about $300 worth of electronics.
Strangulation — Walter Scott True, 58, was charged with domestic abuse and strangulation Saturday in the 1200 block of Jefferson St. SE. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Linn County Sheriff
Illegal camping — About 9:53 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of an illegal camping site in the 37000 block of Highway 228, Brownsville. Campers were gone and Linn County Parks staff initiated site clean up.
Missing tools — About 3:40 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 34000 block of Tennessee Road, reported that about $3,000 worth of tools had been stolen from a pickup sometime between Wednesday and Sunday.
DUII — About 11:43 p.m. Sunday, Jared Charley, 22, was charged with DUII and reckless driving in the 35000 block of Highway 34, Lebanon. He was also cited for driving 76 in a 55 mph zone and for having an open container.
Sweet Home Police
Vehicle damaged — About 8:46 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported that while she was in a store in the 1300 block of Main Street here vehicle was keyed. Damage estimated at $4500.
